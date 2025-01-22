Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $243.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $258.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.