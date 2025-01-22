Davis Capital Management Has $15.65 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Davis Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 203.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 12.8% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

