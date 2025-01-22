Davis Capital Management Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Davis Capital Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 198.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $261.31 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.91 and a 200-day moving average of $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.