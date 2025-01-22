Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,052 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $205.93 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

