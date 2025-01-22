Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 290 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $137,029,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $14,417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,039,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $601.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.96 and a 200 day moving average of $571.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $495.53 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

