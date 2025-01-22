Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $389.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.08 and a 200-day moving average of $344.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

