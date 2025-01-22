Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 209,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

