Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VUG opened at $418.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.