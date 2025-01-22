Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,291 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 42,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

