Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,094 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,505,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,284,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

JEPI opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.