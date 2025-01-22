Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 75,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 98,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.08.

About Digitalbox

Based in Bath, UK, Digitalbox is a ‘pure-play’ digital media business with the aim of profitable publishing at scale on mobile platforms.

Digitalbox operates the following trading brands, “Entertainment Daily”, “The Daily Mash”, “The Tab”, and “The Poke”. Entertainment Daily produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz and celebrity news.

