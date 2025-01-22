Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,364,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 997.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 935,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after buying an additional 850,442 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $19,679,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 539,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

