Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,471.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

