Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.