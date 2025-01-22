Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

