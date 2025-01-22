Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after buying an additional 614,982 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,116 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 455,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 296,739 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2,432.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,327,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

