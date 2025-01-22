Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $290.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

