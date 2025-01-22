Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.