Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,783 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 40.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 589,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 169,725 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 600,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 245.9% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 154.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE F opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

