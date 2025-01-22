Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $618,000 Position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDD. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,963,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.