Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $618,000 Position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDD. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,963,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000.
BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock International Dividend ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.