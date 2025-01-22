Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,769 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 294.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $229.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.06 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

