Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $47,022,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,624,000 after buying an additional 353,209 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

