Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aegon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 394,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Separately, UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

