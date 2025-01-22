Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

