Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

