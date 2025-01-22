Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Shares of DLTR opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

