Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 2,805 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

