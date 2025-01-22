Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 244,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.