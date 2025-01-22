Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,243 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Herc by 369.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Herc by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Herc by 324.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $209.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.88. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.70 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,424.42. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,408.32. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

