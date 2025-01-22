Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 69 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,117,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE IBM opened at $224.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.82. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

