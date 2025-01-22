Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 253.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after buying an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 8,348.9% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 446,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,008,000 after buying an additional 441,239 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $357.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $239.17 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,117 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.