Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Issues Earnings Results

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

EWI stock traded up GBX 3.13 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 192.73 ($2.38). 871,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,798. The company has a market capitalization of £726.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.59. Edinburgh Worldwide has a 12 month low of GBX 136.20 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 202 ($2.49).

Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.

