Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $440.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $520.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELV. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.87.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

ELV opened at $389.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Elevance Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.