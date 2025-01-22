Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading Up 8.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 23,011,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 23,443,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

