Enclave Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Enclave Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,036 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $24.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

