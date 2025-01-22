Enclave Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

