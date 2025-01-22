Enclave Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,032 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 57.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.