Enclave Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 930 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.93 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.