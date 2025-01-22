Enclave Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Enclave Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 93,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 573,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 174,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.