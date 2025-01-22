Enclave Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Enclave Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWF opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $310.51 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.98. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

