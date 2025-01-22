ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Head to Head Contrast

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeurAxis has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and NeurAxis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.06 million ($901.15) -0.01 NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.07 -$14.63 million ($1.84) -1.54

Profitability

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -127.39% -103.77% NeurAxis -492.76% N/A -641.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ENDRA Life Sciences and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis 0 0 0 0 0.00

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $700,000.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,844,231.64%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ENDRA Life Sciences



ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About NeurAxis



NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

