EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,622 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,140,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,446,000 after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after buying an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

