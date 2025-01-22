EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in EQT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 7.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

