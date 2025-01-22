Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cargojet Q4 Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.34. Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet
Cargojet Stock Performance
Shares of CJT stock opened at C$121.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -127.77 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$100.01 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84.
Cargojet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is -147.37%.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.