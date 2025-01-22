Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cargojet Q4 Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.34. Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$160.50.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$121.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -127.77 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$100.01 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is -147.37%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

