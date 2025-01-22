Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 22nd (ABSI, ACVA, AP, APG, APTV, ARCH, ARKR, AUBN, CYTK, DAKT)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 22nd:

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX). They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM). CL King issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI). Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB). Itau BBA Securities issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

