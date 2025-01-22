Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 22nd (ABSI, ACVA, AP, APG, APTV, ARCH, ARKR, AUBN, CYTK, DAKT)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 22nd:

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX). They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM). CL King issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI). Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB). Itau BBA Securities issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

