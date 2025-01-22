ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

