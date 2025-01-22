ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Avient Stock: Manufacturing Play With Double-Digit Upside
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Ultrasound Weight Loss: GE HealthCare and Novo Nordisk’s Play
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Super Micro Computer: Turning Risk Into Reward at the Crossroads
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.