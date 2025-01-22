ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

