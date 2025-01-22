ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,980 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 368,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 45,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

