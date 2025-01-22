ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,864,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOG stock opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $928.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $103.66 and a one year high of $130.74.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

