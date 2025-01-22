ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

